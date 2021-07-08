Opinion/Letter: Students need training in aims of democracy

Students need training in aims of

democracy

I believe education is one of our greatest tools. If a nation claims to be a democracy, I believe it should fulfill the meaning of democracy and be as inclusive as possible. Everyone should learn what democracy should be, and not rely on those in power to define it. Then we can understand other viewpoints; we can participate if we choose.

We should not take for granted that democracy will somehow work for all.

Public education needs to tell stories from the perspectives of others, not primarily from the standpoint of a select few. Our children need to learn not only what it takes to have a career, but what it takes to be a participant in a society.

Many parents do not have the time or knowledge to teach their children about being a citizen.

Organizations, such as churches, may be limited in what they teach and can have narrow viewpoints. College education may not be available to many, or not chosen. The knowledge of what a democracy is far too important to be left to chance to learn.