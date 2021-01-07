 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Student debt crushes; cost reduction needed
Opinion/Letter: Student debt crushes; cost reduction needed

In response to the letter published Dec. 13, 2020, arguing that Americans are “ethically bound” to repay their loans for college tuition: Why does this argument appear when the idea is to invest in actual people rather than institutions or industries?

The writer does make one crucial point that the federal government continues to back college loans with money it doesn’t have — that is, we students and taxpayers don’t have.

Average undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board have more than doubled since 1964 — and that’s after accounting for inflation. But as a result, more students must rely on loan programs.

We also must realize that the dramatic increase in prices for undergraduate education ($10,040 in 1964 to $23,835 in 2018 on average) leads to a decrease in quality of life for graduates: an underemployment rate of 41% for recent graduates, who are working in jobs that don’t even require a degree.

Student debt creates a massive burden on those getting ready to marry or move into their first homes.

Student debts account for over $1.5 trillion. Not only are these debts outstanding, but there is also almost no way to escape them even if one declares bankruptcy. This leads students to not pursue careers they are passionate about, but rather to follow more “profitable” fields, thus leading to a decrease in artists and practitioners in other creative fields.

A plan to reduce higher education costs must be put in place; until then, it is necessary to forgive outstanding student debt for those who have no method of paying it back.

Hadrien Padilla

Albemarle County

Matthew Savage

Fairfax County

 

Related to this story

Letters

Opinion/Letter: We're ethically bound to repay our debts

Re: cancelling student debt: The public is not responsible. Many in the public have or had student loans they have already paid back or are in the process of paying back. To ask them to pay for another student’s obligations is unethical.

