Opinion/Letter: Student debt crushes; cost reduction needed

In response to the letter published Dec. 13, 2020, arguing that Americans are “ethically bound” to repay their loans for college tuition: Why does this argument appear when the idea is to invest in actual people rather than institutions or industries?

The writer does make one crucial point that the federal government continues to back college loans with money it doesn’t have — that is, we students and taxpayers don’t have.

Average undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board have more than doubled since 1964 — and that’s after accounting for inflation. But as a result, more students must rely on loan programs.

We also must realize that the dramatic increase in prices for undergraduate education ($10,040 in 1964 to $23,835 in 2018 on average) leads to a decrease in quality of life for graduates: an underemployment rate of 41% for recent graduates, who are working in jobs that don’t even require a degree.

Student debt creates a massive burden on those getting ready to marry or move into their first homes.