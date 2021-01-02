Opinion/Letter: Stimulus bill's costs are no laughing matter

The recent federal relief bill sounds like something that could have come out of National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” movie spoof.

In the 2020 version, Clark Griswold’s bumbling Cousin Eddie got a temporary job with his Uncle Sam over this Christmas season. Knowing that times had been tough for Clark, he wanted to express his appreciation for all the Griswold family had done for his family by giving Clark a great Christmas gift.

Unfortunately, Cousin Eddie has no funds, so he expects Clark to pay for his own gift. Following the pattern he learned from the COVID stimulus bill from his Uncle Sam on Capitol Hill, he “borrowed” Clark’s credit card and gave Clark $600 in cash.

Clark appreciated this until he got his credit card bill and saw that $2,727 had been charged to his card for the cash advance — as if the $900 billion cost of the stimulus bill were spread among some 330 million U.S. residents.

By the way, crazy Eddie still has that job working for his uncle and wants to give a much larger gift to Clark and his family for New Year’s. Clark has already said that he can’t afford another such generous gift.