Opinion/Letter: Stern actions needed to control coronavirus

I applaud the letter titled “COVID rise requires tougher approach now” published on Nov. 18 in The Daily Progress.

A New York Times article dated Nov. 19 cites the fact that, as of that writing, 250,000 Americans had died from COVID-19, with no end in sight. I believe that if the current administration continues to not provide national oversight of the pandemic, the virus will continue to be severe for at least another year, and thousands more will die.

We are very hopeful that vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna and showing early promise of 90% to 95% success, will be the long-term solution to eradicate the disease. However, it will require six months to a year for most citizens to be vaccinated. And still an estimated 30% of people worldwide will refuse to be vaccinated.

Joe Biden has stated that one of his highest priorities upon becoming president will be to control the spread of COVID-19. The best means to control the virus, as demonstrated in Arizona from July to November, and in several European countries, is to enforce severe nationwide restrictions.