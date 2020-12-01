Opinion/Letter: Stern actions needed to control coronavirus

I applaud the letter titled “COVID rise requires tougher approach now” published on Nov. 18 in The Daily Progress.
A New York Times article dated Nov. 19 cites the fact that, as of that writing, 250,000 Americans had died from COVID-19, with no end in sight. I believe that if the current administration continues to not provide national oversight of the pandemic, the virus will continue to be severe for at least another year, and thousands more will die.
We are very hopeful that vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna and showing early promise of 90% to 95% success, will be the long-term solution to eradicate the disease. However, it will require six months to a year for most citizens to be vaccinated. And still an estimated 30% of people worldwide will refuse to be vaccinated.
Joe Biden has stated that one of his highest priorities upon becoming president will be to control the spread of COVID-19. The best means to control the virus, as demonstrated in Arizona from July to November, and in several European countries, is to enforce severe nationwide restrictions.
It will be a difficult decision, but it will be the only way the virus can be effectively controlled until the country attains “herd immunity.” Bars, gyms, restaurants, theaters and other public facilities must be either partially or completely shut down. Citizens must be mandated to wear masks when in public.
The consequences of not enforcing tougher mandates will be an ever increasing death toll and severe chronic health conditions for many of those fortunate to survive the disease.
Also, Congress and the president must approve potentially trillions of dollars in additional relief funds to assist many who are in distress and in danger of losing their homes, not having sufficient food to survive, or requiring medical care.
Unfortunately, many small businesses will face bankruptcy and unemployment will increase. Although additional federal funds will further increase our growing national debt, in the long run it is necessary and the wisest choice for our country to effectively and expediently control the pandemic.
James H. Donahue
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/when-you-might-be-able-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-11-17/moderna-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccines-explained
https://metro.co.uk/2020/10/21/tens-of-millions-of-people-will-refuse-to-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-13455601/
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2020-11-24/biden-policies-plans-covid-19-guns-climate
https://messaging-custom-newsletters.nytimes.com/template/oakv2?abVariantId=0&campaign_id=9&emc=edit_nn_20201119&instance_id=24248&nl=the-morning&productCode=NN&regi_id=139283653&segment_id=44896&te=1&uri=nyt%3A%2F%2Fnewsletter%2Fc8aab880-799e-5e58-a29c-b7351e723fdd&user_id=b5dfbe20620fb5affc6a800c56d7313d
