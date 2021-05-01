Opinion/Letter: Statues remind us of the evils of disunion

Charlottesville is working on the removal of its Civil War statues.

The Charlottesville statues remind us of those parents, brothers, cousins and friends who lived across the Potomac River — and then engaged in a war with their brethren, killing each other.

Have we forgotten the more than 600,000 to 700,000 people killed in our Civil War?

Would you be willing to pay out of your pocket — $600,000 to $700,000, or $1 per death — to lift the two bronze statues, move them onto a truck and place them elsewhere?

Statues remind us never, never, never to divide our country again.

Lucy Tonacci

Albemarle County