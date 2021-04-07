Opinion/Letter: Statues didn't seem 'poisonous' to visitors

Back in January 2017, some friends and I visited your fair city of Charlottesville and obtained a city guide at the downtown visitors’ center. We learned about the impressive statues of two prominent Virginians and Americans, Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, from the city guide, and we made it a point to stop by both and take photos.

Suffice it to say that my friends and I were not aware that we were gazing upon two "poisonous pieces of Confederate propaganda," to quote the recent words of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, that were a bane on the reputation of Charlottesville.

The decision to remove these statues is part and parcel of a national "woke" effort to erase and reinterpret our nation's history.

Dennis A. Middlebrooks

Brooklyn, New York