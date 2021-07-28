Opinion/Letter: Statue removals don't fix deeper problems

My grandmother, a Republican, came to Charlottesville in the 1920s from Pennsylvania. She took me on walks downtown, to stores, the library, and through the parks. Although a lover of history, she never once mentioned the Lee or Jackson statues, but often pointed out the pretty flowers and landscaping surrounding them.

My parents attended civil rights and anti-war protests with me on their shoulders, but never raised concerns about Charlottesville's Confederate statues.

When I returned to the area to run for Congress in the 5th District in 2014, I was attending the Pride Festival in the former Lee Park that summer, and found myself looking at the statue, thinking about history,and wondering what the hell Lee's statue was doing in Charlottesville. After all, he never lived here.

Then came the election of Donald Trump, and then-Mayor Mike Signer's "Capital of the Resistance" declaration. Ugly protests ensued, culminating in the tragedy of Aug. 12, 2017, and suddenly the statue of Lee was being talked about around the world.