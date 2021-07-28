Opinion/Letter: Statue removals don't fix deeper problems

My grandmother, a Republican, came to Charlottesville in the 1920s from Pennsylvania. She took me on walks downtown, to stores, the library, and through the parks. Although a lover of history, she never once mentioned the Lee or Jackson statues, but often pointed out the pretty flowers and landscaping surrounding them.
My parents attended civil rights and anti-war protests with me on their shoulders, but never raised concerns about Charlottesville's Confederate statues.
When I returned to the area to run for Congress in the 5th District in 2014, I was attending the Pride Festival in the former Lee Park that summer, and found myself looking at the statue, thinking about history,and wondering what the hell Lee's statue was doing in Charlottesville. After all, he never lived here.
Then came the election of Donald Trump, and then-Mayor Mike Signer's "Capital of the Resistance" declaration. Ugly protests ensued, culminating in the tragedy of Aug. 12, 2017, and suddenly the statue of Lee was being talked about around the world.
My left-leaning brain questioned the existence of the Lee statue in 2014, but the rest of my brain was far more concerned with real issues — such as the continually growing income and educational inequities among Charlottesville residents and the increasing white, elitist gentrification in the Democratic-run city.
Now four statues are gone at great cost. But this will not solve any of the serious problems that continue to worsen every year.
So, now, what I question is not the statues themselves, but the motivation behind the activist mob seeking to divide, control and dictate, and their allies on City Council who acted under somewhat extreme pressure to remove those statues.
When I questioned the statue that day in 2014, I did not think of removing it. Destruction is the key component of critical theory and cultural Marxism, and will not lead to progress or positive change.
So, constructive, positive change must not be the activists’ or council’s goal. References to racism and inequity are simply a smokescreen or red herring.
In the years ahead, as it becomes clear that things have not improved for marginalized communities in the city, the radical-left Marxists will use the same tactics to go after statues of Jefferson and maybe even propose the destruction of Monticello and other landmarks. Meanwhile, the very people these radicals say they are helping by tearing things down will continue to suffer.
Lawrence Gaughan