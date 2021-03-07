Opinion/Letter: Statue recognizes diverse historic group

The Lewis and Clark monument on Charlottesville’s West Main Street should be uncontroversial.

Its creator, the distinguished artist Charles Keck, depicted the two captains and their guide Sacajawea as they first saw the Pacific.

Keck placed his figures on a rocky outcropping, imagining them to be high above the sea. He shows the ocean below them on the granite base, its waves lapping at the primeval forests so beautifully carved in low relief. The captains look out to sea, while Sacajawea, carrying her 9-month-old son in a leather sack at her right shoulder, crouches in order to look down at the shore below, perhaps at one of the whales that she was hoping to see.

Below the figures, Keck inscribed conspicuously “The Guide Sacagawea.” The artist depicts her as an alert, strong mother accompanying Lewis and Clark at a climactic moment.

In a work that commemorates the leaders, the artist is honoring Sacajawea, not diminishing her. The significance of her posture is clarified if we see that she, too, is looking over the promontory at the long-awaited vision of the Pacific.