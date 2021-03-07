Opinion/Letter: Statue recognizes diverse historic group

The Lewis and Clark monument on Charlottesville’s West Main Street should be uncontroversial.
Its creator, the distinguished artist Charles Keck, depicted the two captains and their guide Sacajawea as they first saw the Pacific.
Keck placed his figures on a rocky outcropping, imagining them to be high above the sea. He shows the ocean below them on the granite base, its waves lapping at the primeval forests so beautifully carved in low relief. The captains look out to sea, while Sacajawea, carrying her 9-month-old son in a leather sack at her right shoulder, crouches in order to look down at the shore below, perhaps at one of the whales that she was hoping to see.
Below the figures, Keck inscribed conspicuously “The Guide Sacagawea.” The artist depicts her as an alert, strong mother accompanying Lewis and Clark at a climactic moment.
In a work that commemorates the leaders, the artist is honoring Sacajawea, not diminishing her. The significance of her posture is clarified if we see that she, too, is looking over the promontory at the long-awaited vision of the Pacific.
Keck depicted on the base narrative scenes with native Americans: a buffalo hunt, a ceremonial dance, and the negotiations for Sacajawea’s participation with her husband as guides and translators. Of great interest is the scene on the north, where Native Americans stand in awe of York, the only Black member of the expedition.
The sculptor’s treatment of everyone is thoughtful and respectful, reminding us in its inclusiveness of the moment when all members of the party, including York and Sacajawea, voted on the question of where to spend the ensuing winter.
Charles Keck (1875-1951) was a gifted sculptor who won the first American Prix de Rome. His work was commissioned for the very spot on West Main Street where it has stood for a century, the two captains and Sacajawea facing west along a road that leads out across the continent to the Pacific.
Location is essential to meaning. The two captains played roles of fundamental importance in extending our country, and Meriwether Lewis was born here in Albemarle. The artist intended his monument to honor and praise equally all the participants — white, Black, and Native American. With a more generous understanding of the work, City Council should repeal an improvident decision that will surely be regretted.
Malcolm Bell III, Charlottesville