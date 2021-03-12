Opinion/Letter: Statue is based on white supremacism

A couple of years ago, The Daily Progress published my letter (“McIntire statues offend,” Feb. 6, 2019) characterizing Paul McIntire’s donated statuary as having a discernible white-supremacist bent.
I noted that in those statues, “… people of color (indigenous North Americans in two of the statues) are stupid, obsequious, or weak. On Main Street, Lewis and Clark’s crouching, downcast Sacagawea has an implicit cartoon bubble over her head: ‘Are we there yet? I’m tired.’” I was influenced by a prior letter on Sacagawea’s depiction that quoted the sculptor’s explanation of his intention as to how she should be perceived.
The sculptor, Charles Keck, said that Lewis and Clark were having “… their first glimpse of the ocean. ... The guide Sacagawea is at their side, a little to the rear so that she shall not compete too much in the composition with Lewis and Clark. By making her look down I have tried to suggest that they were on a high prominence, and also that she was more interested in the immediate surroundings, and not aware of what was in the minds of the explorers, as she could not possibly have had a clear understanding of their mission.”
In other words, her contribution was to be childlike so as not to take focus from Lewis and Clark or even appear to know what was going on.
In recent letters, she has been called various forms of “tracker” — e.g., a guide in her “natural pose” which itself demeans her actual role as a pilot for the expedition. That’s not a distinction without a difference. Pilots take a long view, know where they are going, and how best to get there. Trackers, taking an extremely short view, have no idea where the tracks lead or where they will ultimately be at completion. The journals do not appear to mention hiring trackers, but, rather, are replete with accounts indicating that every member of the exploration party was an excellent tracker of men, horses, game, and wildlife generally.
It is highly doubtful that Sacajawea’s undeniable importance to the expedition was merely as a tracker or that crouching in the shadows of the white commanders was her “natural pose.” It’s certainly not the “natural pose” of a pilot.
Robert E. Little Jr.
Albemarle County
