Opinion/Letter: Statue is based on white supremacism

I noted that in those statues, “… people of color (indigenous North Americans in two of the statues) are stupid, obsequious, or weak. On Main Street, Lewis and Clark’s crouching, downcast Sacagawea has an implicit cartoon bubble over her head: ‘Are we there yet? I’m tired.’” I was influenced by a prior letter on Sacagawea’s depiction that quoted the sculptor’s explanation of his intention as to how she should be perceived.

The sculptor, Charles Keck, said that Lewis and Clark were having “… their first glimpse of the ocean. ... The guide Sacagawea is at their side, a little to the rear so that she shall not compete too much in the composition with Lewis and Clark. By making her look down I have tried to suggest that they were on a high prominence, and also that she was more interested in the immediate surroundings, and not aware of what was in the minds of the explorers, as she could not possibly have had a clear understanding of their mission.”