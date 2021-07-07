Opinion/Letter: State should pay off its pension liabilities

The General Assembly will enter a special session beginning Aug. 2 to spend $4.3 billion in federal aid under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Money is fungible. To the extent that the federal aid allows Virginia to replace state funds that otherwise would have been spent, I strongly suggest that legislators pay off the currently projected pension liability of nearly $27.3 billion, as reported by the Virginia Retirement System for last year.

I am not an expert in this stuff, and I admit I may have misinterpreted this value. But whatever it is, now is an excellent time to take care of our fiscal responsibilities before considering any new programs or tax rebates.

Tom Thorpe

Albemarle County

Information link: https://www.varetire.org/pdf/publications/2020-annual-report.pdf, Page 77