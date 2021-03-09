Opinion/Letter: State Senate ignores chance to fix campaign finances

The Daily Progress rightly highlighted in the paper’s March 2 editorial the lack of progress and transparency in advancing campaign finance reform in Virginia.

Three decades after a Virginia study recommended implementing campaign finance reform, our senators stalled this year on significant policy changes that would restrict campaign money from going into their own wallets. This, as highlighted in the March 2 editorial, came after Del. Marcus Simon’s bill passed in the House of Delegates 100-0.

On the House side, earlier in the session, a bill proposing banning corporate contributions to legislators had a hearing, and our group, the Virginia Chapter of American Promise, which advocates for getting big money out of politics, testified in support of the bill. The bill didn’t get a vote and was sent to committee, where it died in darkness. No vote, no accountability.

Let’s celebrate our champions — like Sen. Creigh Deeds, who consistently votes in favor of bills that are aimed to improve transparency and accountability of our legislators.

Candidates currently can spend campaign money on trips to Paris and mortgage payments. The sky is the limit in the commonwealth.