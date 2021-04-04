Opinion/Letter: State, district failed to plan adequately for vaccines

State, district failed to plan for vaccines

It is little wonder some people have sought vaccines outside the Blue Ridge Health District. Most of us take our health seriously, and it would be derelict of us to wait upon the district and commonwealth, given their demonstrated inability to plan and execute for administering COVID vaccines.

Since March 2020, we knew vaccines were coming. We did not know when exactly or even how many. But come they would. There was more than ample time to determine the distribution of people, identify and establish sites for administration, train more people to administer, and develop and test the systems to assure they would work in getting people signed up and in queue.

Meanwhile, industry managed to develop and clinically test new vaccines; scale up and build additional production capacity; develop and execute distribution chains involving air transport and refrigeration, and distribute vaccines widely in rather remarkable time and fashion nationwide. That side of the process is by far more complex and demanding than what the commonwealth of Virginia and the BRHD needed to do.