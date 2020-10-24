Opinion/Letter: Stand against Trump's egregious record

At what point will Donald Trump’s contempt for anyone who is not himself become too much to bear for those who still support him?
His contempt for opponents is clear, but he also disdains his followers. He claims to be fighting for the little guy, but demands that his supporters ignore his own history of taking advantage of others. While disparaging elites, he asks that his adherents pretend to forget that much of his wealth was given to him by him father after being accumulated through alleged tax-dodging schemes — and that he has lost much of his wealth through his own failed businesses.
Several legal scholars conclude that he uses “his” Justice Department or his power of the presidential pardon to settle scores and to pardon unapologetic felons who were politically connected — or whose cases were featured on Fox News.
He also makes excessive use of the White House to promote his political campaign, raising questions about violations of the Hatch Act by both Trump and his staff.
Not only do he and elected Republicans demand their supporters’ adherence to their transparent falsehoods about COVID, but they promote behavior in service of those untruths that places in jeopardy the very health of the people they claim to care about.
When Trump ignores assessments from his intelligence experts, his greatest offense is against those current and future servicemen and women whom he directly endangers. But again his adherents must choose: another abandonment of principle to remain in the fold, or standing up for their values.
It may be difficult for those who still support the president and his party to give up on either at this point. They have gone along as the gap between what they always believed mattered, and what the president and party now stand for, has gone from a calculated trade-off to a vast canyon.
What incremental change now will make it too much? And how much harder if giving up on Trump also feels like capitulating to the other side?
The answer is that moral people make decisions based on what they know to be right, not because it’s easier to avoid looking at what they are doing — or enabling. And, at some point, the president's supporters must realize they are being had.
Jeffrey D. Aaron
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/09/27/us/donald-trump-taxes.html
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/21/us-doj-treats-trump-enemies-differently-than-trump-friends/
https://www.npr.org/2020/07/12/890075577/roger-stone-clemency-latest-example-of-trump-rewarding-his-friends-scholars-say
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/15/trumps-rose-garden-strategy-white-house-maga-rallies-364991
https://time.com/5518947/donald-trump-intelligence-briefings-national-security/
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/trump-administration-abuses-thwart-us-pandemic-response
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!