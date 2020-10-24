Opinion/Letter: Stand against Trump's egregious record

At what point will Donald Trump’s contempt for anyone who is not himself become too much to bear for those who still support him?

His contempt for opponents is clear, but he also disdains his followers. He claims to be fighting for the little guy, but demands that his supporters ignore his own history of taking advantage of others. While disparaging elites, he asks that his adherents pretend to forget that much of his wealth was given to him by him father after being accumulated through alleged tax-dodging schemes — and that he has lost much of his wealth through his own failed businesses.

Several legal scholars conclude that he uses “his” Justice Department or his power of the presidential pardon to settle scores and to pardon unapologetic felons who were politically connected — or whose cases were featured on Fox News.

He also makes excessive use of the White House to promote his political campaign, raising questions about violations of the Hatch Act by both Trump and his staff.