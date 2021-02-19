Opinion/Letter: Specific use of funds is real issue in city

Re: “Credit card controversy, part two,” The Daily Progress, Feb. 16 (online):

It’s not the “use of credit cards” that’s the problem. The problem is the mayor’s use of city funds.

My guess is nobody scrutinized the mayor’s charging small-dollar gift cards because nobody expected such usage.

Stop debating a policy for use of credit cards and keep the focus on use of city funds and why it is wrong to give private citizens money to show up and contribute.

How can someone who campaigned calling for accountability in how city funds are spend object when her fiduciary responsibility is questioned?

Rebecca Quinn

Charlottesville