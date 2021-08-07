Opinion/Letter: Spanish philosopher gave prescient alarm

One hundred and fifty-five million Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election — a truly remarkable achievement, the triumph of democracy.
In truth, though, this election regrettably left little to celebrate. America today is made up of two very different civilizations merely occupying the same geographical space, with both sides unwilling to compromise in this epic struggle.
Americans would be wise to consider the book "The Revolt of the Masses" by Jose Ortega y Gasset (1883-1955) and published in 1930.
Ortega was arguably Spain's greatest philosopher of the 20th century. He was born into wealth, was highly cultured and educated, was a true believer in liberal democracy, and was despised by the supporters of Generalissimo Francisco Franco.
Ortega's vision of liberal democracy is completely at odds with today's America. Even in 1930, Ortega feared the direction democracy was heading, with the main culprit he referred to as the “mass man.”
Consider Ortega's own words: "The old democracy was tempered by a generous dose of liberalism and of enthusiasm for law. ... Today we are witnessing the triumphs of a hyper democracy in which the masses act directly imposing [their] aspirations and desires."
Ortega's mass man is not restricted to the proletariat class as promulgated by Marxist dogma. Ortega's mass man differs in that he is extended throughout all economic and social classes, including the very rich.
Ortega is relentless in his portrayal of the mass man. "The masses have no feeling for their great historic duties. Have no interest to use reason and rules of laws and decency to find the truth. There is no question concerning public life in which he does not intervene, blind and deaf as he in imposing his opinions."
Does Ortega provide any guidance or hope for today's democracies? Let's reflect on Ortega's ideas on the need to compromise among competing groups:
"Civilization is, before all, the will to live in common. Liberalism is the supreme form of generosity. … [I]t announces the determination to share existence with the enemy. ... Hence it is not to be wondered at that this same humanity should soon appear anxious to get rid of it."
David Schmookler
Nelson County
