Opinion/Letter: Spanish philosopher gave prescient alarm

Ortega's mass man is not restricted to the proletariat class as promulgated by Marxist dogma. Ortega's mass man differs in that he is extended throughout all economic and social classes, including the very rich.

Ortega is relentless in his portrayal of the mass man. "The masses have no feeling for their great historic duties. Have no interest to use reason and rules of laws and decency to find the truth. There is no question concerning public life in which he does not intervene, blind and deaf as he in imposing his opinions."

Does Ortega provide any guidance or hope for today's democracies? Let's reflect on Ortega's ideas on the need to compromise among competing groups:

"Civilization is, before all, the will to live in common. Liberalism is the supreme form of generosity. … [I]t announces the determination to share existence with the enemy. ... Hence it is not to be wondered at that this same humanity should soon appear anxious to get rid of it."

David Schmookler

Nelson County