Opinion/Letter: Spanberger works for what's right

No representative of whom I’m aware has kept in touch with her constituents as much as Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who represents Virginia’s 7th District. On issue after issue, she is out here working for us, while others talk about a world where facts don’t matter, let alone exist.
The recent Republican convention was a loyalty test for the faithful and a reality check for the rest of us. What are the Republicans willing to say? They are acting like the schoolyard bully who took your hat and is wearing it — while denying he took it and convinced no one can stop him.
When it comes to the untethering of American politics from factual reality, what are we prepared to believe? Do we still have it in us to be surprised?
Are we willing to believe our own eyes? Or do we ignore a pandemic that’s killing hundreds of people every day? Pretend that we’re not in the midst of the greatest recession in nearly a century?
Will we continue to hear the dog whistles and overlook systemic racism and the constant brutalization of people of color? Will we continue to believe lies that validate our prejudices, or will we accept truths that challenge us? These are questions each of us must ask.
Will we support a congresswoman who will protect our U.S. Postal Service? Works to reduce our reliance on foreign manufacturers for prescription drugs? Promotes high-speed internet?
Who listens to all of her constituents and will advocate for them?
Then re-elect Abigail Spanberger in November.
Jon David Taylor
Louisa County
