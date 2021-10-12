Opinion/Letter: Solution exists for overpriced textbooks

Tuition is not the only frontier to cross when applying to colleges and universities. Do you want to know another, which most people do not consider when applying? The price of textbooks.

The average price of a hardcover textbook is $84-$150. You read that right. A single hardcover book can even cost up to $400. The price of books for a full semester is around $1,000-$1,200 a year. At average four-year universities, students spend around $4,000-$4,900 total. That is the price of an apartment for three months or a small used car!

Nearly 66% of students will avoid buying course materials when they can, due to the price. Have you ever had to write an essay without a textbook because it costs $400?

While students have always found a way to make things work — purchasing used books, borrowing from the library or friends, or hoping that sketchy site sends a good eBook — they should not have to.