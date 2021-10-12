Opinion/Letter: Solution exists for overpriced textbooks

Tuition is not the only frontier to cross when applying to colleges and universities. Do you want to know another, which most people do not consider when applying? The price of textbooks.
The average price of a hardcover textbook is $84-$150. You read that right. A single hardcover book can even cost up to $400. The price of books for a full semester is around $1,000-$1,200 a year. At average four-year universities, students spend around $4,000-$4,900 total. That is the price of an apartment for three months or a small used car!
Nearly 66% of students will avoid buying course materials when they can, due to the price. Have you ever had to write an essay without a textbook because it costs $400?
While students have always found a way to make things work — purchasing used books, borrowing from the library or friends, or hoping that sketchy site sends a good eBook — they should not have to.
Unfortunately, according to educationdata.org, publishing companies find new ways to shut down these price-saving methods, often using agreements with the colleges and professors themselves. They do this with products like access codes, which force students to buy a single-use password so that they can access their required texts, homework, and even tests! Students already pay tuition, and now they must pay to do homework.
You may be wondering what a solution is to this. The solution is open textbooks that are free to read, cheap to print and high in quality. Gone would be the day of sketchy eBook sites and used books with scribbles.
The next time you look at a textbook, imagine the hundreds of dollars that students spend to do simple tasks like readings and homework. The solution is free and affordable textbooks.
Makayla Foust
Charlottesville
Information link: https://educationdata.org/average-cost-of-college-textbooks