Opinion/Letter: Small businesses need internet infrastructure

Our physical transportation infrastructure and broadband access can leave much to be desired. But what many don’t realize is that bumpy roads and spotty internet access aren’t just annoyances — they’re also holding back our economy and competitiveness. As an experienced business owner, I know this firsthand.

Small businesses are more dependent on physical infrastructure than are large ones because we don’t have the resources to adapt to challenges and setbacks posed by unreliable roads, bridges and broadband. This is why I am glad to see the House of Representatives vote to advance debate on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to clear the way for substantial infrastructure reform. The investments included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill will enable small businesses to compete on a level playing field.

Small-business owners in the commonwealth, and throughout the country, are in desperate need of resources that will help them continue to recover from the pandemic. Small businesses need a healthy public infrastructure to obtain supplies, get their goods to market, enable their employees to work efficiently and survive extreme weather events.