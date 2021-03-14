 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Slaughter, roundups are cruel to horses
I am writing today because I love horses and all animals, and I am a wild horse advocate. I feel wild horses and burros are treated cruelly (roundups, gathers); the fact that they are treated like criminals is an abomination.

Slaughter can happen to all horses, domestic and wild.

Deborah Ruthel Cox

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/2019/09/18/wild-horses-have-long-kicked-up-controversy-now-foes-say-they-have-solution/?arc404=true

https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/facts-about-horse-slaughter

