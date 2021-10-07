Opinion/Letter: Sheriffs shouldn't make political endorsements

Sheriffs ought not endorse candidates

You might have noticed that at least one sheriff has made a political endorsement for Glenn Youngkin for governor. I wonder how an individual holding a state constitutional office and performing statutorily prescribed duties could make political endorsements while clothed in the authority of that state constitutional office.

The typical fare of such ads is a sheriff in full law-and-order regalia telling the viewers that Terry McAuliffe was, and will be, terrible for law enforcement and a threat to the safety of Virginians, much like a calming speech preceding an evacuation order for an incipient natural disaster.

Doesn’t it seem odd that the one person we would look to for truth in an exigent situation would engage in demeaning political hyperbole?

More to the point, where, under the laws of Virginia, is specified the duty or the authority to use the office of sheriff for political purposes? Where is the authority to display the insignia of constitutional office to promote one political candidate while disparaging another?