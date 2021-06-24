Opinion/Letter: 'Servitude' provided benefits for this draftee

This is in response to the June 14 letter comparing the military draft to involuntary servitude and suggesting that in the future, our daughters might be conscripted (“Expanding the draft is of serious concern,” The Daily Progress). I speak only for myself.

I lost my student deferment in May 1968. Six months later, by then pursuing a Ph.D. in aerospace and mechanical sciences, I got a very personalized induction notice. (This was just before the inception of the draft lottery.) All my healthy, handsome American friends got similar orders.

To make a long story short, during my “involuntary servitude” at Joint Base Andrews, I got to fly several times on the presidential jet (technically called Air Force One only when the president is aboard).

Along the way, I also met my wife of 48 years, got a full year of management and leadership education for free, worked with some of the best people you’d ever meet, and earned the GI Bill to complete my formal education. I also receive a discount at Lowes and, sometime — hopefully well in the future — there will be a free American flag for on my casket.