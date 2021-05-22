Opinion/Letter: Schools generous in donating to food bank

One in every 10 children in the Blue Ridge Area is food insecure. The need for food assistance, including among those who have never accessed the network before, continues to increase as unemployment and underemployment persist.
If COVID-19 has done anything, it has shown us that the face of hunger is not a far and distant one, but rather a neighbor, a family member, a friend, a classmate.
It was this mindset that led the charge in the School Food Drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which saw 18 schools across the Charlottesville-Albemarle area come together to support our community’s food security. I had the privilege, as the student coordinator, to watch — in a time that may be defined by our isolation — as schools, teachers, staff, PTAs, parents, and students found ways to come together to support the food drive.
As boxes and barrels overflowed with shelf-stable items and canned foods, students were able to see firsthand the power of community organization in times of need. I was personally able to watch collections spill over the Albemarle High School lobby, as student after student brought donations in support of the effort.
The perseverance and positivity that have fueled our schools throughout this past year carried into the drive, resulting in the collection of over 8,300 pounds of food! This food will help provide 7,000 meals for people in our area and demonstrates the power our community has in serving.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and I are immensely grateful for the generosity that is now becoming synonymous with our area. To all the students, staff, and community members who participated in the 2021 School Food Drive, thank you for not only giving food but time and energy to our community. As we tentatively begin to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, let us hope to not forget the kindness that unified our community in combating hunger.
Thank you to all who supported this year’s School Food Drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank!
Katharina “Kat” Ravichandran
Albemarle County
Information link: https://www.brafb.org/learn/hunger-in-the-blue-ridge-area/