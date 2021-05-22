Opinion/Letter: Schools generous in donating to food bank

One in every 10 children in the Blue Ridge Area is food insecure. The need for food assistance, including among those who have never accessed the network before, continues to increase as unemployment and underemployment persist.

If COVID-19 has done anything, it has shown us that the face of hunger is not a far and distant one, but rather a neighbor, a family member, a friend, a classmate.

It was this mindset that led the charge in the School Food Drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which saw 18 schools across the Charlottesville-Albemarle area come together to support our community’s food security. I had the privilege, as the student coordinator, to watch — in a time that may be defined by our isolation — as schools, teachers, staff, PTAs, parents, and students found ways to come together to support the food drive.

As boxes and barrels overflowed with shelf-stable items and canned foods, students were able to see firsthand the power of community organization in times of need. I was personally able to watch collections spill over the Albemarle High School lobby, as student after student brought donations in support of the effort.