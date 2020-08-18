Opinion/Letter: Sacrifice now so freedom can survive

Freedom comes at the price of sacrifice, and always has. The American public has been charged with the responsibility of choosing to sacrifice comforts and habits so that freedom may be preserved for the future.
Those who gave their lives in the medical field did so to preserve the freedom of current and future Americans, just as do those who currently sacrifice their time, security, comfort, and potentially their lives. They make these sacrifices for the preservation of all current and future generations, not just for one country or one political party.
A virus does not choose victims; it simply multiplies within accessible and hospitable environments, and will adapt accordingly with each new host and generation. Politics and economics mean nothing to a virus. It simply does what it must to keep itself living and adapting.
The virus is not burdened by the political squabbles that plague the American public. How can we defeat this threat if we are not willing to fight it as one entity, united under a common decision in the same manner as so many other countries?
For the present and future of humanity, let us unite under a common understanding of this threat. Let us unite our minds for freedom now, and in the future. The sanctity of the world at large demands that we stand in unity against this threat.
I am a proud citizen of the United States. Now is our time to become the change we seek. It is, and always will be, a choice to stand together or fall victim to the division of mind and spirit. The survival of freedom, of humanity, and of everything we hold dear depends on our decision to choose freedom or collapse.
Your gift is your freedom to choose to keep freedom alive. The sacrifice we must make for the preservation of freedom can be reduced only by our choice to share the burden as one.
The children of the future will be able to learn from our actions today only if our actions allow their future to exist. We do not have time for blame, anger, or arguments. We only have time enough to unite in victory.
Dylan Harris
Albemarle County
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!