Opinion/Letter: Sacajawea statue honors female courage

Do you have any idea how very few historical women are portrayed in public statues in America? According to www.statista.com, in 2011, 92.4% of public statues were of men, 7.6% were of women.

How often have you seen an expedition statue include a guide?

When Sacajawea, a female guide, is depicted next to expedition leaders Lewis and Clark in the Charlottesville statue, that is an extraordinary tribute to an extraordinary woman's extraordinary courage, bravery, and service.

Sacajawea led them to what is now known as Bozeman Pass, served as translator, and preserved lives by identifying edible native plants. The Sacajawea River honors her bravery and quick thinking when she rescued books, critical records, medicines, and navigational instruments from a capsized boat. On Nov. 24, 1805, when the expedition team voted on a winter settlement, her vote counted equally.

I can understand how some might misconstrue her "guide stance" as subservient, but in what other stance would you portray her role as guide?