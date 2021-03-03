Opinion/Letter: Sacajawea respected then, should be now

Recent letters have eloquently explained the bravery of young Sacajawea. She was vitally important to the success of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and was respected by the leaders, as is clear from reading the journals of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.

This was a military expedition, and the two leaders are depicted as soldiers, standing straight and tall. Sacajawea was a civilian and a guide. She is portrayed seeking signs from the earth, not surveying the ocean. It is like two statues in one, all subjects in their natural pose.

As a collateral descendent of Meriwether Lewis, I prefer the statue remain on Main Street, Charlottesville, but if moved, would like to see it at the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center in Darden Towe Park. This will allow students and tourists, while learning about the expedition from the many exhibits there, to witness this magnificent tribute to three American heroes who did so much for their country.

Howell Bowen

Albemarle County