 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Sacajawea easy to see in a positive light
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Sacajawea easy to see in a positive light

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I’m saddened that we are about to lose a most beautiful statue, one that portrays a positive event in our nation’s history.

My dad always said that you see what you look for. I see Sacajawea as a tracker looking down, holding her braids back to get a better look, doing what she did best.

Maybe the next time you drive by you’ll see that, too, and will honor this brave, courageous, skillful woman and the other two brave, courageous adventurers before they are gone.

Maureen Stoetzel

Albemarle County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert