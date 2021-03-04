Opinion/Letter: Sacajawea easy to see in a positive light

I’m saddened that we are about to lose a most beautiful statue, one that portrays a positive event in our nation’s history.

My dad always said that you see what you look for. I see Sacajawea as a tracker looking down, holding her braids back to get a better look, doing what she did best.

Maybe the next time you drive by you’ll see that, too, and will honor this brave, courageous, skillful woman and the other two brave, courageous adventurers before they are gone.

Maureen Stoetzel

Albemarle County