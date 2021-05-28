Opinion/Letter: Rivanna crossing congestion needs fix

When will Albemarle County's consideration of future transportation projects include the potentially disruptive, but critical, project of an additional method of crossing the Rivanna River in the Pantops area?
This should be a priority plan for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale project selection process and for VDOT’s revenue sharing program. The bridge on U.S. 250 is now carrying the load of cars from the Interstate 64 exit and the multiple residences on Pantops, and the stream of cars traveling Route 20 from Polo Grounds Road and Ruckersville and from the heavily populated developments of Riverside Village and Cascadia, which were planned years ago but with no plan to accommodate the extra traffic.
The Daily Progress story of May 21, “County looks to prioritize projects,” states there's been "a lot of discussion" about U.S. 250 east — but where's the plan? Should we wait for the current bridge to develop structural issues?
Rebecca Keese
Albemarle County