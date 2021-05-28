Opinion/Letter: Rivanna crossing congestion needs fix

This should be a priority plan for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale project selection process and for VDOT’s revenue sharing program. The bridge on U.S. 250 is now carrying the load of cars from the Interstate 64 exit and the multiple residences on Pantops, and the stream of cars traveling Route 20 from Polo Grounds Road and Ruckersville and from the heavily populated developments of Riverside Village and Cascadia, which were planned years ago but with no plan to accommodate the extra traffic.