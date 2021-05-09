Opinion/Letter: Rising temps hit hard here; bill fights back

Data released May 4 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that the U.S. is getting hotter. Here in Charlottesville, we saw the biggest jump in normal temperatures among 739 major weather stations.

This is even more evidence of the slow-moving disaster looming from man’s impact on the climate. Every climate disaster has along with it the expenditure of many dollars and the loss of many lives. Fortunately, by strong, swift action we can reduce some of the effects of the climate crisis.

There has been a bill introduced in Congress, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021. This bill would put a price on carbon and return these revenues to the American people.

Over 3,500 economists have said, “A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary. By correcting a well-known market failure, a carbon tax will send a powerful price signal that harnesses the invisible hand of the marketplace to steer economic actors towards a low-carbon future.”

We all need to get behind this bill and work for a better future for our children. I urge you to call your representatives in Congress and encourage them to pass this bill ASAP.