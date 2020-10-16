Opinion/Letter: Riggleman fails test on constituent service

Twice recently, I have contacted my representative, Denver Riggleman, about a current issue and, after a delay of many days, have received the following form letter, which puts off answering a constituent:

“Thank you for taking the time to contact me. My job title is U.S. Representative, and that means that I work for you. Your comments and opinions are a vital source of information to assist me in executing my duties as your representative in Congress. I will respond to your message as soon as possible. If your inquiry requires immediate attention, please contact one of my offices….”