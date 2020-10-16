Opinion/Letter: Riggleman fails test on constituent service

Twice recently, I have contacted my representative, Denver Riggleman, about a current issue and, after a delay of many days, have received the following form letter, which puts off answering a constituent:
“Thank you for taking the time to contact me. My job title is U.S. Representative, and that means that I work for you. Your comments and opinions are a vital source of information to assist me in executing my duties as your representative in Congress. I will respond to your message as soon as possible. If your inquiry requires immediate attention, please contact one of my offices….”
What is this man doing for the remainder of his term?
Leslie M. Durr
Albemarle County
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!