Opinion/Letter: Richardson did much for Charlottesville

Richardson did much for Charlottesville

Dr. Tarron Richardson’s interim successor is the fourth person to lead the city since Jan. 1, 2018, almost three years ago. Before that, the City of Charlottesville had only four city managers across 70 years (“Charlottesville receives 8 bids for manager search,” The Daily Progress, Oct. 13).

Little has been said, however, about Dr. Richardson’s accomplishments during his 16-month tenure with the city, May 2019-September 2020. Here are just a few.

While I was on the City Council, I observed Dr. Richardson’s relentless drive to improve fundamental governmental operations and implement council policies in a timely manner.

He introduced best practices to foster accountability and efficiency within city departments, such as modernizing record-keeping and application-review processes and updating the human resources policy manual.

He began a search process for talented people from outside of Charlottesville’s bureaucracy to lead the city’s departments that continues to this day, and he promoted those from within who had fresh ideas to improve city operations.