Opinion/Letter: Results laudable — but not the process

Re: “Northam eyes $862M to ease payroll taxes,” The Daily Progress, July 28:

I praise the news for what it will mean for Virginia workers even though, being retired, I miss out.

Republican leaders were left out of the process by the Democratic leaders and Gov. Ralph Northam. This prevents representation that would allow Republican constituents to have influence on how the money is used. This is a tyrannical act.

Democratic constituents may see it favorably. Those who understand communism will not. Under tyrannical rule, everyone is expendable.

James Stadelmaier

Albemarle County