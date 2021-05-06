Opinion/Letter: Restrictions needed on assault weapons

Restrictions needed on assault weapons

I’m writing to express my heartfelt sadness and deep concern about the failure to eliminate the problem of military-style assault weapons and their availability to the public.

Why are these weapons still available to the average person on the street?

I am a veteran of the U.S. Army, 1968-70. I’ve seen the horrific damage these weapons can inflict.

They are called “assault weapons” for a reason. They are designed to do as much damage as possible in an assault, in the shortest time possible. They are not made for sport shooting, or hunting, or target practice.

Through the last decade, there have been many mass shootings of people who were simply doing what all of us enjoy doing: attending a movie, going to a concert, going to a club for entertainment, going to school, going to a grocery store … need I continue the list? I think not!

Assault weapons should and must be removed from society. The manufacturers should stop making them except for military contracts. There should be laws passed to make these weapons illegal.