Opinion/Letter: Restaurant owner often aided community

Recently, while reading The Daily Progress, I was surprised to learn that Spencer Marshall, an owner of the Tavern on the James, was being accused of animal cruelty.

In addition, I found numerous entries on a Facebook page concerning the same incident — all in a negative tone.

Unfortunately, as in much of the world, people are condemned by rumor and gossip. But here, in the U.S., people are presumed to be innocent until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

I have known Spencer since he first started working at the Tavern and then became an owner. I have found him to be kind and generous.

For five years I was the coordinator of the annual fish fry held at the Scottsville Methodist Church. Due to his generous contributions, as well as those of other business owners in our small town, we were able to raise more than $10,000 annually to support the needs of our elderly and disabled citizens.

In addition, I am aware that Spencer, without any fanfare, generously donated a percentage of his Sunday breakfast profits to a different local church each Sunday.