Opinion/Letter: Respect for flag is also deserving of unity

I am writing concerning the “Cavaliers take a knee” story in the Sports section of the Dec. 3 edition of The Daily Progress. The photograph accompanying the article showed most players kneeling and all wearing “unity” warm-up shirts.

Racism is a grave evil, but it’s a real stretch to relate it to the national anthem. Proper conduct during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” is prescribed by 36 U.S.C. sec. 301: “...persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart. ...”

In 2016, Virginia Tech's then-basketball Coach Buzz Williams explained to his team why all should show proper respect for the flag. If we want unity, it seems to me it’s better to begin with that approach.

Thomas M. Strassburg

Albemarle County