Opinion/Letter: Resolution unfairly presupposes guilt
Opinion/Letter: Resolution unfairly presupposes guilt

The Jan. 29 Daily Progress carried the story “Kaine resolution would bar Trump from office.” The resolution is based on the accusation that Donald Trump incited the insurrection causing the attack on the Capitol.

Kaine acknowledged that the “Senate is unlikely to convict Trump” of impeachment where such issues might be heard, and evidence will not be presented at a trial to determine guilt.

The resolution, then, will be an act of “guilty until proven innocent.” That is opposite to the judicial standard of “innocent until proven guilty.” How can Sen. Kaine do that?

James T. Stadelmaier

Albemarle County

