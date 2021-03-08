Opinion/Letter: Resist restrictions on firearms in Virginia

As long as a citizen owns, keeps, and has the right to bear arms, no one should infringe. Even the registration of weapons should be considered as a socialist move to control citizens of the commonwealth of Virginia.

Our founding fathers would be very disappointed in this ideology, promoted today by many Democrats, which desecrates this right.

If the idea of taking or registering our weapons sickens me, then I’m willing to bet that millions of the commonwealth’s citizens are just as sick.

Seats in the General Assembly are up for grabs in Virginia in the upcoming election, and Democrats need to be removed. We have the right to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government and if they move to take or register weapons, they become that tyrannical government. Again, I’m sure millions will agree.

Tell your state government that you do not agree with the taking or registering of arms and will take every legal step to end that agenda.

Christopher H. Ezelle

Orange County