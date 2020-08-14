Opinion/Letter: Research shows problems with SROs

Recently, The Daily Progress wrote about the results of the annual School Safety Audit of Virginia high school students, reporting that school resource officers made them feel safer.
As a surgeon and a public health nurse, we want all our children to feel safe — but SROs are not the answer.
Despite the students’ perceptions, SROs simply do not make schools safer. A 2013 Congressional Research Service report concluded that there was no evidence that SROs made schools safer.
While the research reviewed did not address school shootings, more recent studies suggest that SROs have no impact on severe forms of violence like shootings.
We have no rigorous studies of the topic, but some of our worst school shootings have occurred in schools with armed law enforcement, and ended before any intervention could occur.
Dewey Cornell, director of the Youth Violence Project and a professor at the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education, said in The Daily Progress story that SROs relationships with students may result in fewer criminal justice referrals; however, he may wish to review further evidence.
Nationally, the presence of SROs is associated with more law enforcement referrals for minor offenses. It appears that schools with police officers tend to use more exclusionary discipline (suspensions and expulsions).
Furthermore, SROs increase racial inequity. Black students are referred for criminal offenses at twice the rate of white students.
One large study found that increased spending on school police was associated with decreased rates of high school graduation and college enrollment among Black boys, as well as an increase in disciplinary actions for Black students.
SROs in Virginia are not required to have specific training in child development. SROs should not be involved in enforcing school discipline, but they “can engage in daily school discipline issues and administer punishments for student behavior,” according to findings published in the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management.
As health professionals, we strongly support the Albemarle County and Charlottesville school districts’ resolutions to end the use of SROs in our local schools. Our children have never experienced schools without police officers. We believe — and the evidence supports us — that they will find that schools without police are safer and more equitable.
Mark Fleming II
Albemarle County
Kathryn Laughon
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/education/survey-sros-make-majority-of-virginia-high-schoolers-feel-safer/article_1545b280-b019-5964-a573-b01455fa8d83.html
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R43126.pdf
https://www.wested.org/resources/effects-of-school-based-law-enforcement-on-school-safety/#
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/local/us-school-shootings-history
https://www.ncjrs.gov/pdffiles1/nij/grants/211676.pdf
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0047235209000464, p. 280-287.
https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ocr/docs/2013-14-first-look.pdf
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/pam.22116
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!