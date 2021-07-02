Opinion/Letter: Require alcohol tests in open container sales

I object to allowing open container carry on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall and increased availability of alcohol for reasons previously stated by many others.

However, I offer a compromise: Require each establishment offering takeout alcohol to acquire an alcohol sensor such as a Breathalyzer, test each patron wishing to consume alcohol off premises, and sell only to patrons within the legal limits. Since restaurants and bars must establish legal age for alcohol purchase, administering a test will take only additional moments.

Mandating an alcohol test might not stop the presence of some inebriated Mall patrons, but it will eliminate the perception that Mall bars and restaurants are creating roving bands of drunken hordes.

The Downtown Mall is and should remain a family-friendly place at all times, and the safety of all patrons should be City Council's paramount concern. Establishing consumption within legal limits through the use of Breathalyzers by restaurants on the sale of open carry alcoholic beverages can offer a greater measure of safety for everyone, yet allow establishments a bit of leeway for sales.

Relaxed, yes; free-for-all, no.