Opinion/Letter: Republicans ought to force border action
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy need to end all this useless discussion on ending the border crisis by simply stopping all further discussions with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Biden.

If Biden will not stop this stupid border crisis, then the Republican leadership should just quit talking about it. Not bluff — just do something. Walk out if they have to. COVID-19 is spreading and the economy is weakening by their inaction.

Robert C. Ryan

Louisa County

