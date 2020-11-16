Opinion/Letter: Republicans have a choice: Conservatism or Trumpism

My independent friends are asking me, "What is wrong with the Republican Party?" My Democrat friends don't bother to ask.

The important questions to me are: "What is now happening inside the Republican Party? What is happening with my Republican friends?”

Yes, there are local and state victories Republicans can celebrate. But I believe that if Republicans are to regain status as a contender for national office, they have a choice to make — and the consequences of that choice are significant. Will they return to the perennial principles that kept them relevant to the national interest, or will they adhere only to Trumpism (which I define as Christian, anti-abortion, Eurocentric cultural pride)?

Some call his vindictiveness petty. It is anything but petty. It is calculated and central to his hold on power within the Republican Party.

He does not want conservatives (who value fiscal responsibility, the rule of law and civic honor) to interfere with his control of the Republican Party.

I believe the Republican choice is that either conservatives will find a way to become equals with a voice at the table, or they will take a secondary and subservient role to Trumpism. President Trump has no intention of allowing any other voice to hold legitimacy.