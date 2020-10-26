 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Republicans don't follow full pro-life philosophy
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate drop everything except approval of lower-level judges to speedily approve Amy Barrett as a Supreme Court justice. They do not act to help Americans with health care or the coronavirus pandemic crisis except to support overruling the Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court.

Why is that?

Republicans may consider themselves as pro-birth, but they certainly are not pro-life.

Robert J. Walters

Albemarle County

