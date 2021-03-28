Opinion/Letter: Republicans disturbingly dominate high court

GOP disturbingly dominates high court

In a letter to the editor published in The Daily Progress March 19, the author expresses concern that President Biden has “launched a six-month commission to study Supreme Court reform.” He is “disturbed” that this may be “the beginning of the end of the democratic republic of the United States of America.”

Justices nominated by Democratic presidents have not been in the majority in the Supreme Court since Abe Fortas resigned in 1969. Yes, for all their caterwauling about liberal courts, the Republicans have controlled the Supreme Court for 52 years.

I find this one-party control of the Supreme Court disturbing.

During the Obama administration, Republicans in the U.S. Senate maintained that majority by refusing to perform their duty to consider a nominee (in this case by a Democratic president) — but then rushing confirmation of a Republican nominee without sufficient vetting, ensuring their control well into the future.

I find this manipulation to maintain their control of the Supreme Court to be disturbing, and I do not believe it is what the Founding Fathers intended.