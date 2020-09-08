Opinion/Letter: Republican platform exists and excels

A recent editorial, imported from The Washington Post, headlined “Republicans’ lack of platform is ominous” (The Daily Progress, Aug. 31) implied that the Republican Party had no platform.
It states: “[T]he Republican decision this year to adopt no policy platform whatsoever shines a light on the democratic significance of the exercise — and the alarming vacuity of the Republican Party under President Trump. The Republicans are announcing that they stand for nothing. The party’s only reason for being is to gain and retain power for itself and its comparably unprincipled leader. What kind of future can there be for such a party? And how healthy can the two-party system be if one party has no principles?”
That is exactly the type of opinion one would expect from The Washington Post. But it is not accurate.
The Republican Party does have a platform. That platform was set at the 2016 convention and is a cleareyed focus on the values and priorities that have served this nation best: freedom and individual liberty; limited government, America-first economic and trade policies; securing our borders; peace through military strength; law and order in our communities; educational choice for all, and the importance of faith and family in our society.
Further, the Republican Party platform is “dedicated with admiration and gratitude to all who stand strong in the face of danger so that the American people may be protected against it — the men and women of our military, of our law enforcement, and the first responders of every community in our land — and to their families.”
The Republican Party tells us plainly why the platform was unchanged prior to the 2020 convention in its Resolution Regarding the Republican Party Platform.
Melvin Adams
Bedford County
https://prod-cdn-static.gop.com/docs/Resolution_Platform_2020.pdf?_ga=2.165306300.2055661719.1598124638-455285808.1584478680, especially Pages 1, 2
https://prod-cdn-static.gop.com/docs/Resolution_Platform_2020.pdf?_ga=2.165306300.2055661719.1598124638-455285808.1584478680, especially Pages 1, 2
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/resolution-regarding-the-republican-party-platform
