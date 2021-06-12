Opinion/Letter: Repairing damage to Black wealth is crucial

I am a lifelong resident of Charlottesville who grew up in the Vinegar Hill neighborhood before it was destroyed. I was disappointed to read the June 1 letter to the editor, “City neighborhoods are at risk of damage,” which likened current proposals to allow affordable housing in historically exclusionary neighborhoods to the razing of my childhood home.

For decades before its disgraceful destruction, Vinegar Hill was a thriving Black community, with many owner-occupied homes and Black-owned businesses. The adults worked hard, and the children played. It was a great place to live.

The city of Charlottesville paved over Vinegar Hill because it did not want my community to get in the way of its plans to redevelop downtown. As a result, many residents of Vinegar Hill, including my family, were displaced from the homes that most families owned and were moved to the public housing development at Hardy Drive, which was built around the same time. Many descendants still live in public housing today, without the intergenerational wealth that would have been theirs had their family homes not been destroyed.