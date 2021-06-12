Opinion/Letter: Repairing damage to Black wealth is crucial

I am a lifelong resident of Charlottesville who grew up in the Vinegar Hill neighborhood before it was destroyed. I was disappointed to read the June 1 letter to the editor, “City neighborhoods are at risk of damage,” which likened current proposals to allow affordable housing in historically exclusionary neighborhoods to the razing of my childhood home.
For decades before its disgraceful destruction, Vinegar Hill was a thriving Black community, with many owner-occupied homes and Black-owned businesses. The adults worked hard, and the children played. It was a great place to live.
The city of Charlottesville paved over Vinegar Hill because it did not want my community to get in the way of its plans to redevelop downtown. As a result, many residents of Vinegar Hill, including my family, were displaced from the homes that most families owned and were moved to the public housing development at Hardy Drive, which was built around the same time. Many descendants still live in public housing today, without the intergenerational wealth that would have been theirs had their family homes not been destroyed.
I have seen the displacement of Black Charlottesvillians continue throughout my adult life in more subtle ways. Increasingly, as rising property taxes force Black families out of their homes in historically Black neighborhoods, such as Fifeville and 10th and Page, white families move in.
As housing prices rise throughout Charlottesville and affordable housing remains in short supply, Charlottesville is in danger of losing its Black community entirely.
It is well-known from research that single-famly zoning has been and is a tool of segregation (for instance, see “The Color of Law,” page 52).
Charlottesville’s proposed land use map, which would allow multifamily housing to be built in neighborhoods such as Greenbrier and North Downtown, would be the first step toward rectifying Charlottesville’s history of displacing Black people. While it might make white residents uncomfortable to see new development in their neighborhoods, this discomfort should not be compared to the attempted erasure of Black people from Charlottesville that I have seen over the past 50 years.
Carmelita Wood
Charlottesville
Information link: https://www.epi.org/publication/the-color-of-law-a-forgotten-history-of-how-our-government-segregated-america/