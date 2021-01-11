Opinion/Letter: Rep. Good should be removed from office

On Jan. 6, our newly elected congressman, Bob Good, failed to support the will of the people. He voted to disenfranchise voters, to overturn an election for which there is no proof of fraud that would change the results of the election.

There are three ways to remove him.

The first is to use the power of the House of Representatives to expel members. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, has called for every Republican who attempted to overturn the results to be removed from office. She is drafting a "resolution calling on the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether the Republican lawmakers violated their oath to uphold the U.S. House Constitution by publicly objecting to a routine certification of electoral votes," according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. I believe Good has violated his oath to uphold the Constitution.

The second way to remove him is to make sure the redrawing of his gerrymandered district is fair and reasonable.