Opinion/Letter: Reopen libraries; help halt educational slide

There are thousands of children in America who have not seen a book since March. Might I repeat that? They literally have not touched or seen a book since mid-March.

Our schools and are libraries are shuttered, leaving children from lower socio-economic backgrounds in a “book desert” and daily widening the education gap between privileged and underprivileged children.

Our libraries must open for in-person browsing. Children without access to books at home are sinking into a language and learning gap daily, and their parents do not have print resources available to them.

Barnes and Noble is alive and thriving down the road and hundreds throng to Walmart at a time, but we cannot open our libraries? I am not aware of any COVID outbreaks having been traced back to a library.

Have you ever been to the library when it was over 25% capacity? The nature of a library normally already includes social distancing, because patrons in the building are naturally spread out and households are not mingling. The library is not a “gathering” place and thus should not qualify for mandated 10-25 person limits on gatherings.