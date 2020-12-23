Opinion/Letter: Reopen libraries; help halt educational slide

There are thousands of children in America who have not seen a book since March. Might I repeat that? They literally have not touched or seen a book since mid-March.
Our schools and are libraries are shuttered, leaving children from lower socio-economic backgrounds in a “book desert” and daily widening the education gap between privileged and underprivileged children.
Our libraries must open for in-person browsing. Children without access to books at home are sinking into a language and learning gap daily, and their parents do not have print resources available to them.
Barnes and Noble is alive and thriving down the road and hundreds throng to Walmart at a time, but we cannot open our libraries? I am not aware of any COVID outbreaks having been traced back to a library.
Have you ever been to the library when it was over 25% capacity? The nature of a library normally already includes social distancing, because patrons in the building are naturally spread out and households are not mingling. The library is not a “gathering” place and thus should not qualify for mandated 10-25 person limits on gatherings.
America is paying public libraries tax dollars to provide a service that we are unable to fully utilize. It is robbery to tax in the name of public access to books, continue to pay librarians, and house book collections, yet provide services only to the literate and privileged citizens via time-consuming curbside pick-up options and digital libraries that are inaccessible to those without computers and internet access.
Numerous Americans cannot access digital books. Young children who are at crucial ages for literacy development do not have guaranteed access to a personal reading device, especially in low-income homes; their parents might have a smartphone, but how often are parents giving that device to a child to read a book?
The process of finding age-appropriate books for children, placing a hold on them online through a public library catalog, and scheduling a pick-up is very time consuming and rather difficult the first few times. You must know the title of the book you want your child to read before placing a hold on it. That takes time. Telling busy, stressed parents to just “order some books” for pick-up is naïve and absurd.
Melissa Colby
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2016/07/where-books-are-nonexistent/491282/
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/04/190404074947.htm
https://journals.lww.com/jrnldbp/Abstract/2019/06000/When_Children_Are_Not_Read_to_at_Home__The_Million.9.aspx