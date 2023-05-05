Renaming schools also confuses voters

The recent push from the Charlottesville City Schools to rename many of their buildings comes at a time when the city government is also revising the boundaries for the voting precincts in Charlottesville.

When council recently approved the polling restructure, almost half the voters in Charlottesville will be affected, including two polling places being changed from their original location. Polls at Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall are being replaced by Jackson-Via Elementary and Charlottesville High School.

The current changes in school names coupled with the new polling locations could lower voter turnout by creating confusion as well as making unnecessary barriers for voters who feel that the multiple changes all at once are too overwhelming and may ultimately forego their civic duty.

In all, seven of the nine precincts are going to be held at local Charlottesville City Schools that continue to be voted on to change their names. Currently, the Venable and Clark precincts would now be at Trailblazers and Summit. Johnson could become Cherry Avenue, which is also confusing as Cherry Avenue Christian Church was a polling place years ago and the Buford precinct is also on the same road.

If the local government officials who are making the decisions want to be reelected, I feel it is in their best interest to not try and disenfranchise their constituents with unnecessary renaming of our schools, but to assure voters know where to cast their vote as elections are approaching quickly.

Derek Madeira Hartline

Charlottesville

City parks need more help

One of the primary treasures of our city is our parks system. I believe there is no finer system anywhere for a city the size of ours. We are so fortunate to have beautiful green spaces that contribute in so many ways to the benefit of our community. The physical and mental health of all, the fostering of social connections and community, the benefits to the natural environment, and the economic benefits to the city. But our City Parks and Recreation Department provides so much more than parks and trails including maintenance of the Downtown Mall, beautiful flowers everywhere, the cemeteries, the rec centers, the swimming pools, the city market, youth summer camps, sports leagues, golf courses, and more. All of which contribute greatly to a better quality of life for all of Charlottesville.

Costs to the Parks Department have increased exponentially, as has everything, in recent years for both maintenance and capital improvement projects, many of which are necessarily on hold. The city budget cannot keep up with the fiscal needs of the department due to other spending priorities. This situation is not unique to Charlottesville. But our wonderful park system, and the other offerings, is in danger of falling behind regarding maintenance. Badly needed capital improvements may need to be shelved.

I am proposing that we need a non-profit organization, called “Friends of Charlottesville Parks.” Many other cities and the national parks have such organizations which raise private funds to supplement the monies allocated by city and federal governments. I believe that such an undertaking is the only way to guarantee the vitality of our park system.

Jeffrey Fracher

Charlottesville

More permanent memorial needed

One chilly day last November, life at the University of Virginia took on a vastly different meaning when the lives of three students were taken. The Beta Bridge was painted with the words, “Forever in Our Hearts.” Its concrete surface was covered with personal notes conveying affection, sorrow, and solace. On its other side “UVA Strong” appeared with the jersey numbers 1, 15, 41 worn by D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. Three rocks bearing the young men’s names lay at the entrance to the garage near where the tragedy occurred. Displayed within the glass walls of the Culbreth Theatre vestibule were large photos of these young men, their images capturing a moment that will remain frozen in time.

We recently read that UVa president Jim Ryan ran in the Boston Marathon in honor of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. They were recently honored by the NFL. UVa sports have emblemized these player’s numbers on all athlete’s uniforms with “UVA Strong” appearing on their warm-up shirts.

A pile of dried pine branches sits at the bottom of the lawn at Culbreth. It’s all that’s left of a wooden memorial that once held three wreaths. Eventually, the heartfelt messages on the wall of Beta Bridge will be repainted, as with other poignant, bittersweet memorials of the past…Hoos for Hokies, Humayun Khan-Brave Hero, Bring Hannah Home, One Love, and Otto, Hoos Are With You.

How can the lives of these young men truly make UVa strong? Their stories shouldn’t end with a random act of violence, but with a memorial to reflect their collective attributes of determination, creativity, humility, and devotion. Their lives should be remembered by creating a permanent work of art dedicated to their memory on the lawn of the Culbreth Theatre.

Susan Lanterman

Charlottesville