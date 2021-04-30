Opinion/Letter: Removing U.S. troops is the right decision

Simply stated, we “broke” both Afghanistan and Iraq when Bush decided to keep our forces there to nation-build and to turn dictatorships into democracies. That would never work, especially in countries that had been accustomed to dictatorships. We were destined to fail.

Now place yourself in the shoes of a soldier, with multiple deployments to these areas. Would you still believe that the cause was worth it? Would you still want to risk dying on yet another assignment, with no end of the war in sight?

I served 30 years on active duty, and I certainly wouldn’t have.

The result has been thousands of needless deaths, chronic injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for many veterans. Also, many marriages have failed as a result. Trillions of dollars for defense have been spent.

We will never completely eradicate the Taliban and al-Qaida, no matter how long we keep boots on the ground.

It’s best for nations to solve their own problems. We cannot solve them for them. Biden made the right decision. Bring our soldiers home now!