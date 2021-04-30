Opinion/Letter: Removing U.S. troops is the right decision

President Joe Biden made a controversial decision to bring our troops home from Afghanistan. But let’s review the facts over the past 20 years.
President George W. Bush sent our forces to Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks with a mission to oust the Taliban, leaders of that country who had given refuge to al-Qaida, which had carried out the attacks on the U.S. The entire nation rallied behind Bush.
Special Forces finally accomplished the full mission by killing Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader who masterminded the attack, in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, nearly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks.
It was time to bring our troops home. But Bush didn’t.
Meanwhile, other American troops had been assigned to invade Iraq to find and capture President Saddam Hussein, who had allowed the country to shelter terrorists and produce weapons of mass destruction, among other international offenses, according to U.S. statements.
However, we soon found out that no WMDs existed, and alleged links to al-Qaida proved to be weak.
Saddam was captured by U.S. forces and, after a trial, was hanged on Dec. 30, 2006. Mission accomplished. Yet the Bush administration decided that the U.S. would remain in Iraq.
Simply stated, we “broke” both Afghanistan and Iraq when Bush decided to keep our forces there to nation-build and to turn dictatorships into democracies. That would never work, especially in countries that had been accustomed to dictatorships. We were destined to fail.
Now place yourself in the shoes of a soldier, with multiple deployments to these areas. Would you still believe that the cause was worth it? Would you still want to risk dying on yet another assignment, with no end of the war in sight?
I served 30 years on active duty, and I certainly wouldn’t have.
The result has been thousands of needless deaths, chronic injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for many veterans. Also, many marriages have failed as a result. Trillions of dollars for defense have been spent.
We will never completely eradicate the Taliban and al-Qaida, no matter how long we keep boots on the ground.
It’s best for nations to solve their own problems. We cannot solve them for them. Biden made the right decision. Bring our soldiers home now!
James H. Donahue
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.britannica.com/event/Afghanistan-War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/September_11_attacks
https://www.cnn.com/2013/09/09/world/death-of-osama-bin-laden-fast-facts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rationale_for_the_Iraq_War#:~:text=The%20US%20stated%20that%20the,rationale%20was%20%22the%20United%20States
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/saddam-hussein-captured
https://www.cfr.org/timeline/iraq-war
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/20/us-spent-6point4-trillion-on-middle-east-wars-since-2001-study.html