Opinion/Letter: Removing Sacajawea diminishes Charlottesville
Opinion/Letter: Removing Sacajawea diminishes Charlottesville

I am writing in support of the comment on the figure of Sacajawea in the Lewis and Clark statue in the March 4 Daily Progress (“Sacajawea easy to see in a positive light”).

I, too, always thought Sacajawea was tracking and never saw her as subservient. Traditionally, we all learned that Meriwether Lewis and William Clark were dependent on her guiding skills.

I very much regret that this impressive statue is to be carted off just because city authorities have decided it reflects an alternative interpretation of Sacajawea’s role.

So continues the rigid and ill-considered “uglification” of Charlottesville. What a shame.

Lynne Bair

Charlottesville

