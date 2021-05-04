Opinion/Letter: Removal of statues only deepens hatred

For six years, members of City Council, as well as activist groups, have roiled the citizens of Charlottesville with demands to remove Confederate monuments. Now, with the support of sympathetic media and following intimidation and an incendiary propaganda campaign, Charlottesville is set to divest itself of Paul McIntire’s sculptural gifts.
The original rationale for this was framed as a moral responsibility to respect Black and Native American sensitivities to such portrayals in the city’s public parks.
Regarding the Robert E. Lee And Stonewall Jackson statues, initial recommendations from a blue ribbon citizens’ commission appointed by City Council were to retain the statues but de-emphasize and/or recontextualize them.
According to an analysis in Cvillepedia, however, councilors’ real goal appears to have been for Confederate monuments to be removed from public view. And activists are vigorously lobbying City Council to this end.
Additionally, based on what looks to me like a pretense of concern based on Sacajawea’s kneeling posture, City Council also plans to remove the monument to Lewis and Clark.
This speaks of censorship, hubris and hatred of chilling proportions. A fatigued public, so far, has not yet reacted particularly strongly, but I suspect that public forbearance is not unlimited.
If the city is to bring about the oft vaunted “healing” that extirpation is supposed to generate, it will need to scrupulously follow current law and it will need to listen to all its citizens, many of whom want to see these irreplaceable works of art treated with respect, not junked or destroyed.
It is ironic that the Civil War, a seminal event in American and Virginia history, is now anathema for community discussion. A study of that period would reveal a level of tension and division shockingly close to what we are experiencing today.
One of the important lessons we would learn is that hatred is expensive and produces little of worth in the long run. Hatred begets only more hatred. It is a painful way to live and no way to govern a city.
Jane Williamson
Albemarle County
