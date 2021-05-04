Opinion/Letter: Removal of statues only deepens hatred

For six years, members of City Council, as well as activist groups, have roiled the citizens of Charlottesville with demands to remove Confederate monuments. Now, with the support of sympathetic media and following intimidation and an incendiary propaganda campaign, Charlottesville is set to divest itself of Paul McIntire’s sculptural gifts.

The original rationale for this was framed as a moral responsibility to respect Black and Native American sensitivities to such portrayals in the city’s public parks.

Regarding the Robert E. Lee And Stonewall Jackson statues, initial recommendations from a blue ribbon citizens’ commission appointed by City Council were to retain the statues but de-emphasize and/or recontextualize them.

According to an analysis in Cvillepedia, however, councilors’ real goal appears to have been for Confederate monuments to be removed from public view. And activists are vigorously lobbying City Council to this end.

Additionally, based on what looks to me like a pretense of concern based on Sacajawea’s kneeling posture, City Council also plans to remove the monument to Lewis and Clark.